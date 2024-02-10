Sheffield United's players have been challenged to show their character as they look to bounce back from last week's Aston Villa humbling at Luton Town this afternoon. The 5-0 shellacking at the hands of Villa was the latest low point in a tough season for the Blades, which sees them travel to Kenilworth Road bottom of the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of their fourth-bottom hosts.

The week has seen some soul-searching from United's coaching staff, as well as hard work on the training ground which has seen Chris Wilder and Co. also show their players what they have been doing well in recent weeks, as well as things they have to improve on from the Villa debacle. The boss is expected to make changes at Kenilworth Road and must decide whether to stick with the 3-5-2 shape from last weekend, or revert to a more familiar 4-3-3 that he has utilised often since his return.

Whatever shape or personnel Wilder deploys will be expected to approach the test in the right way, however, against a side and crowd who will see this as another good opportunity to continue their recent positive momentum. "In a way, as a manager, results like these [against Villa] really galvanise you," Wilder revealed. "It's not that you take your eye off the ball when you win but when there is that noise, it does give you a bit of a dig in the ribs to say: 'Okay, game on'.

"We understood it'd be a fight anyway but this is where you have to show what you're about. I've said this to the players. It's easy when the sun is shining and everything is flowing. It becomes an easy game to play. This is the difficult part now, when it's difficult to see that pass or make that tackle or make that decision. Or control that ball. These are the times, as an individual and as a group, you can go one way or the other.