Sheffield United’s players made their return to the club’s Shirecliffe training base earlier this week for the first day proper of a vital pre-season campaign. The Blades are looking to shrug off the hangover of last season’s relegation from the Premier League ahead of the new Championship season, which kicks off on August 9 at Preston North End.

There were returns for forgotten loan man Benie Traore, after his time in France with Nantes, while Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster were also back on the grass after their respective injury issues last season. Vini Souza, who could be sold this summer, was present but Anel Ahmedhodzic was absent after being granted another week of rest following his international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina over the summer.

We rounded up 23 of the best snaps from the first day from our photographer Simon Bellis - here’s how the Blades were put through their paces on day one of pre-season...

