A general view outside Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The amount Sheffield United spent on agents - Compared to Nottingham Forest, Derby County, West Brom and rest of Championship rivals as Fulham top another table

Whether you agree or not, the use of agents in modern-day football is influential – and won’t be changing any time soon.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 6:09 pm

The days of players themselves negotiating a move or a new contract are seemingly long gone, with agents now as influential as ever when it comes to a transfer or contract renewal.

An ever-increasing amount of money is therefore diverted to agents and agencies each year, with players’ representatives entitled to a slice of the pie whenever a move is agreed or one of their stars agrees fresh terms at their club.

Unsurprisingly the most money spent on agents comes in the Premier League, with the 20 top-flight clubs splurging over £272.5million on agents between February 2, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

In the Championship the total figure was over £44m, according to figures published by the FA today. But how much did United spend, compared to Nottingham Forest, West Brom and the rest of their second-tier rivals?

Here, in reverse order, is the alternative league table in terms of amounts paid to agents – click through our photo gallery to see where the Blades rank amongst their rivals...

1. 24th Hull City

Total spent: £242,986

Photo: George Wood

2. 23rd Peterborough United

Total spent: £311,280

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. 22nd Blackpool

Total spent: £368,515

Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. 21st Barnsley

Total spent: £505,640

Photo: Marc Atkins

