The 9 free agent Premier League and Championship goalkeepers still available - including ex-Sheffield United, Chelsea & Newcastle stars

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 1st Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has hinted at more signings in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told fans that he is ‘confident’ of further breakthroughs in the transfer market as he aims to assemble a team capable of returning to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

The Blades have already acquired the likes of Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and most recently Harrison Burrows in a bid to bolster their options this term. But as it stands, their biggest area of concern remains the goalkeeping department after shipping a total of 104 goals in 38 Premier League games last time out.

In recent times, the likes of Michael Cooper of Plymouth Argyle have been heavily linked, but with Wayne Rooney reluctant to part with the 24-year-old, Wilder may find himself scouring the free agent market for experience and talent. With that in mind we look at the nine free agent goalkeepers from the Premier League and Championship that are still without a club.

Last club: Nottingham Forest

1. Wayne Hennessey

Last club: Nottingham Forest | Getty Images

Last club: Bournemouth

2. Darren Randolph

Last club: Bournemouth | Getty Images

Last club: Newcastle United

3. Loris Karius

Last club: Newcastle United | AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

4. Asmir Begovic

Last club: Queens Park Rangers | Getty Images

