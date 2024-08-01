Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told fans that he is ‘confident’ of further breakthroughs in the transfer market as he aims to assemble a team capable of returning to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

The Blades have already acquired the likes of Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and most recently Harrison Burrows in a bid to bolster their options this term. But as it stands, their biggest area of concern remains the goalkeeping department after shipping a total of 104 goals in 38 Premier League games last time out.

In recent times, the likes of Michael Cooper of Plymouth Argyle have been heavily linked, but with Wayne Rooney reluctant to part with the 24-year-old, Wilder may find himself scouring the free agent market for experience and talent. With that in mind we look at the nine free agent goalkeepers from the Premier League and Championship that are still without a club.

3 . Loris Karius Last club: Newcastle United | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales