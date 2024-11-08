The 8 players who could miss Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday amid Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl updates

Sheffield Wednesday travel to rivals Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon

Sheffield Wednesday have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Steel City derby with Sheffield United while Chris Wilder will hope to have two of his players back in time for the contest.

Bramall Lane is sold out for the fixture this weekend, as a wait of more than five years for an all-Sheffield clash comes to an end. Both sides only have a handful of injury problems each with four players from each squad facing issues. For the Blades, they hope their absentee list will only be down to two on Sunday while the Owls have welcomed some players back to training but Danny Rohl is unlikely to take risks with their long-term fitness - effectively ruling them out on Sunday. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the latest on the injury front from both camps.

1. Michael Ihiekwe - doubt

Is back in training but will not be rushed back into first-team action.

2. Tom Davies - out

Also back training but unlikely to feature. Rohl said on Friday: "He’s trained the last two days with the team - which is good to see - but of course he needs more minutes and more practice, it’s a huge step forward."

3. Nathaniel Chalobah - Doubt

Underwent surgery earlier this season after he suffered a serious leg injury following a horror challenge during a game with the club's Under-21s side.

4. Sai Sachdev - out

