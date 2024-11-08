Bramall Lane is sold out for the fixture this weekend, as a wait of more than five years for an all-Sheffield clash comes to an end. Both sides only have a handful of injury problems each with four players from each squad facing issues. For the Blades, they hope their absentee list will only be down to two on Sunday while the Owls have welcomed some players back to training but Danny Rohl is unlikely to take risks with their long-term fitness - effectively ruling them out on Sunday. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the latest on the injury front from both camps.