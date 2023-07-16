The 35 Premier League free agents still without a club including ex-Sheffield United, Man Utd & Everton stars - gallery
Sheffield United continue their preparations for the 2023-24 Premier League season
Sheffield United made their first signing of the summer during the week as Anis Slimane arrived from Bröndby IF as the Blades continue to prepare for the 2023-24 season.
United beat Chesterfield 2-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie scoring both goals for Paul Heckingbottom's side.
It is clear United will need more additions to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season, with the Blades hosting Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their first game of the campaign.
A number of talented players remain on the free agent market, with 35 players released by Premier League sides yet to sign a contract elsewhere. Would any of these players be realistic targets for Sheffield United? Take a look...