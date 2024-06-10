The majority of Premier League and EFL clubs have now released their retained lists, and former Sheffield United players aplenty have been released. The Blades and others have had to say goodbye to a number of players who are out of contract, while others were offered new deals.

This time of year is difficult for many players, with some finding it difficult to remain in the game, or at least at their current level. Here we have rounded up the full list of former Blades players who have been released this summer. Take a look below, but keep in mind that some players will already have agreed deals with new clubs.