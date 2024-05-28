Sheffield United have already confirmed a handful of the players that will depart the club when their contracts expire next month, with Chris Wilder hoping to start building his squad for next season nice and early. The Blades are going to need a significant turnaround in their squad to insure they are in a position to compete for at least a play-off spot next season.

Chris Basham, George Baldock, Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will all leave the club but a full retained list has yet to be published by the Blades.