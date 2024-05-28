The 24 ex-Sheffield United players released by clubs including Derby County, West Brom and Portsmouth men

By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th May 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at the former Sheffield United stars who have been released by their clubs this summer.

Sheffield United have already confirmed a handful of the players that will depart the club when their contracts expire next month, with Chris Wilder hoping to start building his squad for next season nice and early. The Blades are going to need a significant turnaround in their squad to insure they are in a position to compete for at least a play-off spot next season.

Chris Basham, George Baldock, Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will all leave the club but a full retained list has yet to be published by the Blades.

The majority of other clubs have also confirmed their respective retained lists, and there are a number of ex-Blades who have been released heading into the summer. Here we round up the former United stars who will be looking for a new club this summer. Take a look below.

Released by: Bradford City

1. Harry Chapman

Released by: Bradford City

Released by: Doncaseter Rovers

2. Caolan Lavery

Released by: Doncaseter Rovers

Released by: Grimsby Town

3. Otis Khan

Released by: Grimsby Town

Released by: Grimsby Town

4. John-Joe O'Toole

Released by: Grimsby Town

