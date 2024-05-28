Sheffield United have already confirmed a handful of the players that will depart the club when their contracts expire next month, with Chris Wilder hoping to start building his squad for next season nice and early. The Blades are going to need a significant turnaround in their squad to insure they are in a position to compete for at least a play-off spot next season.
Chris Basham, George Baldock, Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will all leave the club but a full retained list has yet to be published by the Blades.
The majority of other clubs have also confirmed their respective retained lists, and there are a number of ex-Blades who have been released heading into the summer. Here we round up the former United stars who will be looking for a new club this summer. Take a look below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.