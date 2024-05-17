The 23 players who left Sheffield United last summer and where they are now - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th May 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at the players who left Sheffield United last summer to see how they have got on elsewhere.

Sheffield United have a big job on their hands again this summer as they begin preparations for the Championship. After a campaign to forget, Chris Wilder is promising a squad rebuild ahead of what will be another gruelling season in the second tier.

But what happened to the players who left Bramall Lane last season? A number of tough decisions were made to allow players to leave, and some of them more controversial than others. Here we take a look at all of the players who departed ahead of the current season and how they have gotten on since then.

Broadbent went on to join Doncaster Rovers, making 22 league appearances as they qualified for the League Two playoffs, losing in the semi-finals.

1. George Broadbent

Broadbent went on to join Doncaster Rovers, making 22 league appearances as they qualified for the League Two playoffs, losing in the semi-finals.

Photo Sales
Ayari left without a club but went on to join MLS side Toronto FC's B team.

2. Hassan Ayari

Ayari left without a club but went on to join MLS side Toronto FC's B team.

Photo Sales
Gordon went on to join Fylde before moving on to Rochdale in January. He made 19 league appearances in the second half of the campaign.

3. Kyron Gordon

Gordon went on to join Fylde before moving on to Rochdale in January. He made 19 league appearances in the second half of the campaign.

Photo Sales
O'Connell was forced to retire through a knee injury.

4. Jack O'Connell

O'Connell was forced to retire through a knee injury.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris WilderBramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.