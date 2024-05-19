The vast majority of teams in the English Football League are now looking ahead to summer with the regular season over at Championship, League One and League Two level. Only those in the play-offs still have short-term goals to focus on but for many, work is now well underway on planning for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sheffield United have confirmed a number of senior players will leave this summer and several fellow EFL clubs have also published their retained lists and this is the time of year when the list of free agents gets longer and longer. Among those to be released are some former Blades stars and the Star has taken a look at them below.