The 21 ex-Sheffield United stars now free agents after Hull City, Portsmouth, and Stoke City confirm exits

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 19th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 12:08 BST

Clubs across the EFL are publishing their retained lists and some former Sheffield United players are now without a club.

The vast majority of teams in the English Football League are now looking ahead to summer with the regular season over at Championship, League One and League Two level. Only those in the play-offs still have short-term goals to focus on but for many, work is now well underway on planning for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sheffield United have confirmed a number of senior players will leave this summer and several fellow EFL clubs have also published their retained lists and this is the time of year when the list of free agents gets longer and longer. Among those to be released are some former Blades stars and the Star has taken a look at them below.

1. Harry Chapman (Bradford City)

Photo Sales

2. Caolan Lavery (Doncaster Rovers)

Photo Sales

3. Otis Khan (Grimsby)

Photo Sales

4. John-Joe O'Toole (Grimsby)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayEnglish Football LeagueStoke CityPortsmouthCoventryLeague OneLeague Two