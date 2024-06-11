The 19 players who left Sheffield United last summer and where they are now

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th Jun 2024

A look at what the 19 players who left Sheffield United last summer went on to do in the season just gone.

Sheffield United have already confirmed their retained list for this season, with a number of players heading for pastures new following their release. The Blades and their rivals must go through the process every year, with tough decisions needing to be made on senior and young players in order to keep moving forward as a club.

Last year was no exception, and following promotion to the Premier League, as many as 19 players left the club between being released and sold in the subsequent transfer window. Here we round up what those 19 players went on to do across the season just gone. Take a look below.

Broadbent joined Doncaster Rovers, making 22 league appearances in a campaign that saw Rovers fall short in the play-off semi-finals.

1. George Broadbent

Broadbent joined Doncaster Rovers, making 22 league appearances in a campaign that saw Rovers fall short in the play-off semi-finals. | Getty Images

Angell joined Basford United on a free transfer.

2. Tom Angell

Angell joined Basford United on a free transfer. | Getty Images

Ayari struggled to find a new club but ultimately joined Toronto's second side earlier this year, making five league appearances since.

3. Hassan Ayari

Ayari struggled to find a new club but ultimately joined Toronto's second side earlier this year, making five league appearances since. | Getty Images

Belehouan jjoined Tranmere Rovers but struggled for game time. He has been released this summer.

4. Jean Belehouan

Belehouan jjoined Tranmere Rovers but struggled for game time. He has been released this summer. | Getty Images

