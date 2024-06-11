Sheffield United have already confirmed their retained list for this season, with a number of players heading for pastures new following their release. The Blades and their rivals must go through the process every year, with tough decisions needing to be made on senior and young players in order to keep moving forward as a club.

Last year was no exception, and following promotion to the Premier League, as many as 19 players left the club between being released and sold in the subsequent transfer window. Here we round up what those 19 players went on to do across the season just gone. Take a look below.