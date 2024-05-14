A number of recent heroes at Sheffield United will follow Ollie Norwood out of the Bramall Lane exit door this summer as Chris Wilder’s big Blades rebuild begins in earnest. The United chief is looking to assemble a squad capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt this summer, following a poor relegation season from the Premier League.
As The Star revealed this morning Norwood is one of its first casualties, with a number of familiar faces also set to depart after this weekend’s final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. United have 18 players who, as things stand, could walk away for free in the summer, including their loan contingent but not counting players who will be sold. Here we have a look at their situations, in squad number order...
1. Adam Davies
Davies acted as United’s back-up goalkeeper to Wes Foderingham after moving from Stoke and after the arrival of Ivo Grbic is effectively third choice. Has played 11 times in all for United and at 31 you'd imagine still has a good few years left in him yet so might be worth keeping as a back-up option
2. George Baldock
One of the many promotion heroes in United's squad nearing the end of their contracts, Baldock has reportedly agreed a three-year deal to move to Panathinaikos in Greece this summer Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images
3. Max Lowe
Has had a season of frustration on the injury front and recently made his comeback to the first team, but it wasn't enough to convince United to retain him and he will leave this summer
4. Chris Basham
A legend of the Lane currently rehabilitating after a horror injury sustained away at Fulham earlier this season. The defender turns 36 this summer when his contract runs out and has openly admitted to doubting if he will ever play top-flight football again
