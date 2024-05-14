A number of recent heroes at Sheffield United will follow Ollie Norwood out of the Bramall Lane exit door this summer as Chris Wilder’s big Blades rebuild begins in earnest. The United chief is looking to assemble a squad capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt this summer, following a poor relegation season from the Premier League.

As The Star revealed this morning Norwood is one of its first casualties, with a number of familiar faces also set to depart after this weekend’s final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. United have 18 players who, as things stand, could walk away for free in the summer, including their loan contingent but not counting players who will be sold. Here we have a look at their situations, in squad number order...