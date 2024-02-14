News you can trust since 1887
The 18 players 'set' to leave Sheffield United this summer after contract decisions made - gallery

Sheffield United will have a number of contract decisions to make in the coming months after already agreeing a handful of new deals

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 14th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield United have some major decisions to make before the end of the season with a number of senior players in the final months of their respective contracts at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have agreed new deals with the likes of Femi Seriki, Antwoine Hackford and Will Osula in the last number of months but there are up to 14 players who could leave this summer if fresh terms are not agreed while there are four players on loan who are also set to depart.

The length and value of contracts will depend on what division the Blades are in next season as Chris Wilder's side sit bottom of the Premier League table and seven points from safety. Below we run through each player who could depart South Yorkshire at the end of the season as things stand.

1. Oli McBurnie

2. Chris Basham

3. John Egan

4. Ollie Norwood

