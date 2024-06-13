Sheffield United will already have transfer targets lined up ahead of the summer, with Chris Wilder making no bones over his desire to make significant changes to his squad ahead of the 2024-25 Championship campaign. Wilder demands players who are willing to go the extra mile, and it was clear he didn’t feel as though many of his players from last season met that requirement.
The Blades need to offload players and bring others in while remaining strong enough to compete for promotion next season. But as Wilder and the club line up targets, which squad numbers will be available to those incoming players? We take a look below.
