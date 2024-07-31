The 17 Championship defenders still without a club - including released Sheffield United, Leeds United, Portsmouth & West Brom men

A number of players remain without a club after being released by Championship sides

There is one month remaining in the transfer window with plenty of time for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday to complete more business. Time is running out, however, to wrap up any deals before the 2024/25 Championship campaign kicks off with the new season getting underway on August 9.

With clubs completing deals across the division, there are still plenty of free agents searching for their next move. The Blades have made use of the free agent market already this summer with Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum joining following their departures from Coventry CityLeeds United and Norwich City respectively. The Owls have also secured a number of players on free transfers with Max Lowe, Jamal Lowe, Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson, Ben Hamer and Charlie McNeill all signing at Hillsborough so far this window.

As things stand, a number of players remain available on free transfers. We have listed all defenders released by Championship sides below, including some recently-released Sheffield United stars. Take a look...

Last club: Blackburn Rovers

1. Kyle McFadzean

Last club: Blackburn Rovers | Getty Images

Last club: West Brom

2. Erik Pieters

Last club: West Brom | Getty Images

Last club: Luton Town

3. Dan Potts

Last club: Luton Town | Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

4. Cyrus Christie

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

