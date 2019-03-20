The 15 Sheffield United players who have been won the most caps for their country in the last 50 years
It's the international break, which means football fans across the country take a breather from the relentless pace of league football and look to their national teams for their weekly dose of footballing delight and despair.
Sheffield United have got a long and illustrious pedigree of international players at the club - here's a look at the 15 Bladesmen who have received the most caps for their country in the last half century...
1. Peter Ndlovu
Ndlovu has an impressive record of 21 goals in 26 starts for Zimbabwe whilst he was a Blade.