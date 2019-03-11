Bramall Lane

The 14 players who have scored the most goals against Sheffield United

Some players enjoy playing certain teams more than others, and every club has an opposition striker that they dread playing against.

But who has scored the most goals against Sheffield United over the years? Click and scroll through the pages to see who has caused the Blades' defence the most trouble...

The Liverpool legend scored four times against United and got one assist.

1. 14th - Robbie Fowler

The Liverpool legend scored four times against United and got one assist.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bagged four goals in three matches against the Blades.

2. 13th - Kevin Campbell

Bagged four goals in three matches against the Blades.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Earnshaw scored four goals in seven games against United.

3. 12th - Robert Earnshaw

Earnshaw scored four goals in seven games against United.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The former Arsenal man has also scored against United four times with one assist.

4. 11th - Chuks Aneke

The former Arsenal man has also scored against United four times with one assist.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4