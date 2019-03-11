The 14 players who have scored the most goals against Sheffield United
Some players enjoy playing certain teams more than others, and every club has an opposition striker that they dread playing against.
But who has scored the most goals against Sheffield United over the years? Click and scroll through the pages to see who has caused the Blades' defence the most trouble...
1. 14th - Robbie Fowler
The Liverpool legend scored four times against United and got one assist.
jpimedia
2. 13th - Kevin Campbell
Bagged four goals in three matches against the Blades.
jpimedia
3. 12th - Robert Earnshaw
Earnshaw scored four goals in seven games against United.
Getty
4. 11th - Chuks Aneke
The former Arsenal man has also scored against United four times with one assist.
Getty
