The 10 changes Ruben Selles makes for Sheffield United's League Cup clash with Birmingham City

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles has rung the changes for Sheffield United’s League Cup clash with Birmingham City tonight, with TEN players handed their first starts of the campaign. The Blades are searching for some rhythm and confidence after losing their first game of the season 4-1 to Bristol City on Saturday.

Selles subsequently admitted his dilemma between making changes, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea City, and giving some of the players who faced City last weekend a chance to make amends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Davies comes in for Michael Cooper, who is on the bench, while Sam Curtis, Dovydas Sasnauskas, skipper Jack Robinson and Sam McCallum start in place of Femi Seriki, Tyler Bindon, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Harrison Burrows.

Callum O’Hare is the only player to keep his place from Saturday, lining up alongside debutant Djibril Soumare and Louie Marsh in midfield. Ehije Ukaki also makes a competitive Blades debut up top, alongside Tom Cannon and Ryan One.

Blades: Davies, Curtis, Sasnauskas, Robinson, McCallum, O’Hare, Soumare, Marsh, Ukaki, Cannon, One. Subs: Cooper, Bindon, Hamer, Brooks, Campbell, Barry, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Peck.