Sheffield United face what boss Paul Heckingbottom believes will be their toughest test of the season tomorrow afternoon when they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Blades of course are still looking for their first victory of a miserable season so far, while the Gunners will be relishing the chance of three more points to keep the pressure on Manchester City - and their bitter rivals Spurs - in the race for the Premier League title.

United as usual have several injury issues to contend with, with striker Oli McBurnie the latest to join their walking wounded after damaging his groin last weekend. There are some other big calls for Heckingbottom to make as he looks to arrest his side’s poor form, amid continued speculation about his job.

So with that in mind we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Gunners - do you agree, or what would you change?

1 . Wes Foderingham The easiest decision Paul Heckingbottom will have to make, especially with Adam Davies injured

2 . George Baldock Assuming he's fit enough to play, after returning to training earlier this week, I'd be tempted to throw Baldock in. With respect to Jayden Bogle, Baldock is better defensively and this looks like an afternoon when United will do more defending than venturing the other way – although he isn't bad going that way either!

3 . Auston Trusty Has been very impressive in his two starts so far in the Premier League and will have extra motivation to go back to the Emirates and show Arsenal that they made a mistake by not giving him more of a chance