Tactical tweak, full debut and big defensive call - Sheffield United predicted XI v Arsenal, gallery

Sheffield United face what boss Paul Heckingbottom believes will be their toughest test of the season tomorrow afternoon when they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST

The Blades of course are still looking for their first victory of a miserable season so far, while the Gunners will be relishing the chance of three more points to keep the pressure on Manchester City - and their bitter rivals Spurs - in the race for the Premier League title.

United as usual have several injury issues to contend with, with striker Oli McBurnie the latest to join their walking wounded after damaging his groin last weekend. There are some other big calls for Heckingbottom to make as he looks to arrest his side’s poor form, amid continued speculation about his job.

So with that in mind we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Gunners - do you agree, or what would you change?

The easiest decision Paul Heckingbottom will have to make, especially with Adam Davies injured

1. Wes Foderingham

The easiest decision Paul Heckingbottom will have to make, especially with Adam Davies injured

Assuming he’s fit enough to play, after returning to training earlier this week, I’d be tempted to throw Baldock in. With respect to Jayden Bogle, Baldock is better defensively and this looks like an afternoon when United will do more defending than venturing the other way – although he isn’t bad going that way either!

2. George Baldock

Assuming he's fit enough to play, after returning to training earlier this week, I'd be tempted to throw Baldock in. With respect to Jayden Bogle, Baldock is better defensively and this looks like an afternoon when United will do more defending than venturing the other way – although he isn't bad going that way either!

Has been very impressive in his two starts so far in the Premier League and will have extra motivation to go back to the Emirates and show Arsenal that they made a mistake by not giving him more of a chance

3. Auston Trusty

Has been very impressive in his two starts so far in the Premier League and will have extra motivation to go back to the Emirates and show Arsenal that they made a mistake by not giving him more of a chance

One of United’s most consistent players so far this season would deserve to keep his place anyway, regardless of their dire injury situation. But they can not afford to lose any more players so he may have to rein himself in with his trademark tackles!

4. Jack Robinson

One of United's most consistent players so far this season would deserve to keep his place anyway, regardless of their dire injury situation. But they can not afford to lose any more players so he may have to rein himself in with his trademark tackles!

