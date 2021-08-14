Swansea v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and updates from Liberty Stadium clash
Sheffield United return to Championship action this evening when they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.
After defeat in his opening game in charge at home to Birmingham City a week ago, Slavisa Jokanovic got off the mark as Blades boss in midweek as his side beat Carlisle United in the EFL Cup – and will be hoping to continue that this evening against last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists.
Swansea are also searching for their first league win of the new campaign, having lost to Blackburn Rovers on the opening weekend. They responded by recording a win over Reading in the EFL Cup.
City have reached the Championship play-offs in each of the last two seasons while United were relegated from the Premier League last term, having spent two years in the top-flight.
Swansea v Blades, LIVE from the Liberty
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 18:42
McBurnie’s vow ahead of Swansea return
Oli McBurnie admits he is looking forward to catching up with a few old friends from Swansea this evening – but only after the game, admitting that getting three points for Sheffield United at the Liberty Stadium is the priority in his mind.
McBurnie arrived at United from the Swans after a successful season in Wales, and retains a number of friends at the club. He returns to watch them when his commitments allow – but won’t be taking things easy this evening, if he’s selected to play.
Oli McBurnie’s injury update...
Oli McBurnie on his injury
“The foot feels fine. I was doing rehab with the fitness guys for a lot of time before I could get into full contact training. I feel fit, I feel ready. It’s about getting minutes under the belt now and getting my way back into the team.”
Big news coming out earlier today...
Sheffield United have moved a step closer towards signing Ben Davies from Liverpool, according to national reports today.
Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades boss, identified the former Preston man as one of his top targets this summer after succeeding Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.
Sky Sports report today that United have secured a breakthrough in their chase of Davies, who joined the former Premier League champions in a cut-price deal in January but is yet to play a top-flight game for the Reds.
Davies is expected to join on loan next week, after United agreed to pay a loan fee to secure Davies’ services. The agreement also reportedly contains a promotion bonus should United return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
All you need to know...
The Star’s James Shield identifies some of the major characters set to be involved in the fixture, and analyses some of the themes surrounding the game.
The Possible Teams: City - Benda, Cabango, Bennett, Latibeaudiere, Naughton, Paterson, Grimes, Bidwell, Dhanda, Cullen, Lowe. United - Ramsdale, Osborn, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Brewster, McGoldrick, McBurnie.
The Referee: Keith Stroud will take charge, assisted by Ian Cooper and Sam Lewis while Sam Allison is the fourth official. Aged 52 and from Hampshire, Stroud booked five players during last weekend’s draw between Fulham and Middlesbrough and averaged 2.79 cautions per game last term His most recent red card came in January.
The Opposition Manager: Russell Martin was appointed as City’s new head coach six days before the start of the new campaign, following Steve Cooper’s decision to leave his position. Aged 35, Martin left MK Dons to take up the role. He was capped 29 times by Scotland during a playing career which encompassed spells with the likes of Norwich City, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Rangers.
The Former Player: Kyle Naughton made 40 league appearances for United after progressing through their youth system before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. He has spent the last six years with City.
I T ‘ S M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades are back in Championship action at Swansea this evening, looking to build on Tuesday’s win over Carlisle in the EFL Cup and put the opening-day defeat to Birmingham out of their minds - Swansea also lost on the first day and are also getting to grips with a new manager’s methods, so this could be an interesting match-up over the border in Wales...