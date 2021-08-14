Swansea v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and updates from Liberty Stadium clash

The Star’s James Shield identifies some of the major characters set to be involved in the fixture, and analyses some of the themes surrounding the game.

The Possible Teams: City - Benda, Cabango, Bennett, Latibeaudiere, Naughton, Paterson, Grimes, Bidwell, Dhanda, Cullen, Lowe. United - Ramsdale, Osborn, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Brewster, McGoldrick, McBurnie.

The Referee: Keith Stroud will take charge, assisted by Ian Cooper and Sam Lewis while Sam Allison is the fourth official. Aged 52 and from Hampshire, Stroud booked five players during last weekend’s draw between Fulham and Middlesbrough and averaged 2.79 cautions per game last term His most recent red card came in January.

The Form Guide: United and City both enter this game searching for their first league wins of the new campaign, having lost to Birmingham and Blackburn Rovers respectively on the opening weekend. They responded by recording wins over Carlisle and Reading in the EFL Cup. City have reached the Championship play-offs in each of the last two seasons while United were relegated from the Premier League last term, having spent two years in the top-flight.

The Opposition Manager: Russell Martin was appointed as City’s new head coach six days before the start of the new campaign, following Steve Cooper’s decision to leave his position. Aged 35, Martin left MK Dons to take up the role. He was capped 29 times by Scotland during a playing career which encompassed spells with the likes of Norwich City, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Rangers.