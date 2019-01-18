Swansea City v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United travel to Swansea City’s Liberty Stadium this weekend as they look to maintain momentum at the top of the Championship table.

The Swans have struggled since dropping down from the Premier League and currently sit 11 places below the Blades in the table.

Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Robin Parker/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 5.30pm on Saturday 19 January.

Is it on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown by Sky Sports on their Main Event channel. Coverage should also be available on the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Swansea v United live?

Keep track of all the latest team news and follow our matchday live blog on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

The Blades have no fresh injury concerns, while Swansea could see the return of Oli McBurnie who missed their last match against Preston with illness.

City’s Tom Carroll has also returned to training after a three month injury absence.

Who is the referee?

The referee is John Brooks, the assistants will be Adam Crysell and Akil Howson and the fourth official is Alan Young.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Swansea win at 19/10, a draw is 23/10 and a Sheffield United win at 7/5.

What is Swansea and United’s form?

The home side are on a run of four unbeaten games, including a 3-0 FA cup win over Aston Villa, although they currently sit 13th in the Championship table.

United enter the match with four wins in their last five games, with just their unexpected 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Barnet spoiling that record.