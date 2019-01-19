The Star’s James Shield identifies the main talking points from this evening’s game at the Liberty Stadium

Proper Approach

United should have been 2-0 up by the time Oliver McBurnie scored the goal which ended their four match winning run in the league. But with the usually reliable Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick both failing to convert from close-range, the match was still in the balance when the Leeds-born marksman pounced and ensured United remained four points behind his hometown club. Chris Wilder is never a good loser, but he expressed satisfaction with his team's character at the Liberty Stadium.

Serenading Madine

From persona non grata at Bramall Lane to potential cult hero, the United supporters who made the long journey to South Wales spent long periods of the second-half singing about new loan signing Gary Madine. The former Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward will be delighted to know, despite their initial reservations about his presence, the fans have got his back.

Wilder's Coconut

The United manager admitted things like "diving, rolling about and surrounding referees" are the things that "really do my coconut" after being questioned on Marcelo Bielsa and Spygate earleir this week. So when a City player went down under a challenge from Oliver Norwood in front of the dug-outs, he must have been furious when McBurnie darted past him to remonstrate with fourth official Alan Young.

Penalty Shout

United suspected they should have been awarded a late penalty when Mike van der Hoorn appeared to handle the ball as he slid across to make an interception during the closing stages. But referee John Brooks, who Wilder accused of "making decisions up" ignored the claims of his players and waved play on. United's coaching staff reviewed footage of the incident afterwards and, according to the 51-year-old, it could "easily" have been a spot-kick.