Swansea City 0 Sheffield United 0: Live updates from south Wales as Blades make one change
Anel Ahmedhodzic shrugged off the illness he suffered last week as Sheffield United return to action at Swansea City this evening.
The Blades made one change, with Chris Basham coming in for Max Lowe, as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the Championship table.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Swans v Blades
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:28
Just wide from Ndiaye
as a corner causes chaos in the box, it takes a deflection and McBurnie stands with his hands on his head in disbelief as it somehow goes wide of the post
Good chance for United
as Norrington-Davies is sent clear down the left, he has space to shoot but looks to try and cross for McBurnie and it’s cut out before it gets to the striker
Take a bow George Baldock
as a superb bit of defending sees him block from Manning, I think, as he looked to poke home from close range - the defender celebrates like a goalkeeper after saving a penalty and so he should, that was top class
Swansea should lead
as their own in-form striker Piroe cuts inside his man and shoots, but it’s straight at Foderingham and he makes the save- big let off for the Blades there
Good early chance
for Norrington-Davies as Berge’s cross picks him out at the back stick in acres of space, but his header is tame and swallowed up by Benda in the home goal
and we’re underway
after an impeccably-observed minute’s silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Here’s James’ preview of tonight’s game
The Blades are in the building
Good evening
from South Wales as the Blades travel to take on Swansea, pretty much as expected in terms of team news from Paul Heckingbottom in the wake of Max Lowe’s injury as Chris Basham comes in, to preserve the 3-5-2 formation that has served the Blades so well - elsewhere a promotion to the bench for Andre Brooks who joins fellow youngsters Gordon and Jebbison amongst the substitutes