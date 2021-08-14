Swansea 0 Sheffield United 0: Post-match reaction as Blades pick up first point of season in Wales
Sheffield United picked up their first point in the Championship this season as they drew 0-0 with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.
Here’s how the game unfolded, with some post-match reaction from both managers. Refresh your page for the latest update.
Swansea v Blades, LIVE from the Liberty
SJ continued
We play what we can play. We are where we are and we are definitely looking for some improvement, to be more competitive. Huge work is ahead of us. We are not at the level we expect but I hope we will soon be.
SJ continued
Hard work on the training ground or bringing new players in?
It’s both things, what I can do is think about new people but I am more focused on how to improve my team. In the first 2 games we haven’t scored and we have one point. I trust my players, they are working hard and today we missed a little bit of energy, but I hope the next game will be the next step and we will have a better performance.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s post-match reaction
We need to keep working hard and I am sure we will start to play better and have more opportunity to win the game. We didn’t create enough chances today, I didn’t feel we were in too much danger either. We didn’t create enough to win the game.
Russell Martin’s reaction to tonight’s point against the Blades
I’m really proud of the team, we played some really good stuff and I thought the players were excellent in how they went about it. There were some guys who haven’t played 90 minutes yet, and I’m proud of them. We’re not where we want to be in terms of fitness but we had some great moments. The guys are giving us everything, hopefully they enjoyed it. We look forward to improving it and going again.
Tonight, even after a couple of scary moments, I thought Steve was brilliant. There are going to be mistakes, we have to learn from them but there’s been an improvement in every game we’ve played so far.
We defend as a team and attack as a team. We’d have liked to be a bit more explosive in their final third but that’ll come. We’ll get there.
Grimes got more energetic as the game went on and played with no ego tonight. We’re working hard to try and keep him; he will enjoy playing how we want him to play. He enables other people, does so much stuff off the ball. I really hope we can keep him.
That’s full time
and it wasn’t sparkling, by any stretch, but United are up and running with their first point of the Jokanovic era - for all Swansea’s possession, they barely tested Ramsdale in the United goal but United also couldn’t find a way past Benda and it’s another blank in front of goal for the Blades. Stay tuned for post-match reaction from both managers, player ratings and more.
Into four minutes of added time now
as Benda comes to claim Norwood’s corner too easily to relieve the pressure on his side
Bogle gives away a foul
after wrestling Manning to the floor after the ball had gone out already - we’re ticking towards the 90-minute mark and Swansea have a chance to put the ball into the box from deep. Grimes takes it, Ramsdale comes through the crowd to punch it clear and is fuming at the ref for not stopping the game after his own man, Egan, suffered a knock in the aftermath
McBurnie sees yellow
for an off-the-ball incident as a Swans sub was being made
Latibeaudiere has a go
from long range, Ramsdale dives full length but it goes wide of his right hand post anyway as the clock ticks into the 83rd minute