Support Sheffield United til the end, says top golfer's wife

She's a relatively new member of the Sheffield United fans' army.

But Katherine Fitzpatrick insists she is a Blade through-and-through and is a source of inspiration for Bramall Lane followers still down in the dumps after their team lost the Championship Playoff final against Sunderland at Wembley.

Katherine is the wife of Unitedite Matt Fitzpatrick, the golfer who won the U.S. Open three years ago.

The couple were at Wembley for the match, which ended in heartbreak for the pair and thousands of like-minded others.

Katherine rallied though and posted on Instagram: "Not our year but forever our team and my man United ‘til the end".

Her background doesn't scream football - she is an American marketing professional who worked as a tennis professional at the Bay Head Yacht Club in New Jersey.

Since making her relationship with Matt public in January 2023 - she has kept an eye on the Blades, although it's not clear whether she knows the entire lyrics to the "Greasy Chip Butty" song.

She may need some help from Matt there, who has often been seen wielding a Blade-engraved club or carrying a SUFC-branded golf bag, including at the 2021 Open.

He has even had a day of football training with the team and handed out United jerseys to fans at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

Katherine - whose LinkedIn profile describes her as goal-oriented - isn't the only celebrity admirer associated with the club, ofcourse.

Sean Bean is the most obvious big name to fall in that category but other supporters - not necessarily through thick and thin - include:

* Michael Palin: The Monty Python comedian and travel documentarian.

* Mark Labbett: Known as "The Beast" on ITV's The Chase.

* Joe Elliott: The lead singer of Def Leppard has been a Blade since childhood.

* Jessica Ennis-Hill: The Olympic gold-medalist heptathlete had a stand named after her in 2012, though it was later renamed at her request.

* Joe Root: The former England cricket captain hails from Sheffield and supports the Blades, often attending matches when his schedule allows.

* Kell Brook: Dore's former IBF welterweight boxing champion is a devout Sheffield United follower. As is Manor fighter Liam Cameron.

* Paul Goodison: An Olympic gold-medalist in sailing.

* Ding Junhui: The professional snooker player, originally from China, has shown support for the Blades.

* Mick Foley: The former WWE wrestler and author.

* Richard Caborn: the former Minister for Sport.

* Vikkstar123: Silverdale School educated internet influencer.