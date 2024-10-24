Supercomputer's startling Sheffield United, Sunderland, Leeds United & Burnley verdict in predicted Championship table

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 16:07 BST

Sheffield United have hit a bump in form following the international break

Sheffield United have lost back-to-back games following the return of Championship action as they came out on the wrong side of two tough away trips in the last five days. Last Friday night, the Blades made the visit to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, with the hosts winning 2-0 thanks to two second-half goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph.

On Wednesday night, they headed to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough with Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 80th-minute strike snatching all three points for the home side. Prior to the October internationals, Sheffield United had not been beaten in the Championship. However, their strong start means they sit fifth in the table after 11 games on 19 points - just three off the automatic promotions spots. That is despite starting the season with a two-point deduction.

Following the latest round of games, CSDB.gg have fired up their Championship supercomputer to forecast how the final table might look come the end of the season. Any surprises here?

Predicted points - 39

1. 24th: Portsmouth (R)

Predicted points - 39 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 40

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (R)

Predicted points - 40 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Predicted points - 42

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (R)

Predicted points - 42 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 48

4. 21st: Derby County

Predicted points - 48 | Getty Images

