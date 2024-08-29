The Championship season is just three games old and by the time the majority of sides next take to the field, the transfer window will have slammed shut. Clubs in the Premier League and EFL have until 11pm on Friday to complete any deals, with the window remaining closed until January.

It has been a busy summer for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as they look to enjoy better seasons after fighting relegation during the 2023-24 campaign. The Owls survived in their Championship fight while the Blades were knocked out of the Premier League and into the second tier.

The Blades have started the season with one win and two draws but sit on three points after being hit with a two-point deduction. The Owls are level on points with their rivals, having won their opening game but lost their next two. Up next for Wednesday is a trip to Millwall on Saturday afternoon while United are at home to Watford on Sunday. The Hornets are one of just two sides, along with Sunderland, to have won all their league fixtures so far.