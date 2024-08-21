Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both started the Championship campaign with a win but last weekend saw both clubs drop points in differing circumstances. The Blades were first up as they took on QPR at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon and went 2-0 up inside 13 minutes thanks to goals from Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore.

However, the visitors pulled a goal back through Jimmy Dunne on 55 minutes. QPR were reduced to 10 men with seven minutes remaining but United were unable to see the game out as Lyndon Dykes found an equaliser with two minutes of normal time remaining. Wednesday had a worse weekend, however, as they were hammered 4-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

Dennis Cirkin opened the scoring after 11 minutes before Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien struck in the next 13 minutes to make it 3-0 midway through the first half. The game was put beyond doubt when Mayenda claimed his second goal shortly after the second-half restart. The Owls are back in action on Friday night as they prepare to host Leeds United in a Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough while the Blades make the trip to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

