Sheffield United have bounced back strongly from their relegation from the Premier League and a summer overhaul of their squad to sit third in the Championship table with just under a third of the campaign gone.

The Blades won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon to close the gap on leaders Sunderland, who were held to a 0-0 draw at strugglers QPR. Leeds United remain a point above Chris Wilder’s side after winning 3-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle. Burnley dropped points as they lost at Millwall and sit two points behind the Blades. Sheffield United have won eight of their 13 games so far and are only kept outside the automatic promotion spots by a two-point deduction which they were given before the season started.