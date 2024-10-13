Supercomputer predicts final Championship table after unbeaten Sheffield United start as Sunderland, Leeds United & Burnley forecasts made

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT

Sheffield United have started the Championship season in fine form

Sheffield United have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Championship campaign and remain the only side in the division yet to lose after nine games. The Blades have picked up the most points as well, but sit second behind Sunderland on goal difference after starting the season with a two-point deduction.

They have won five of their last six games, with a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth the only time they have dropped points since September. They have also not conceded a Championship goal since a 1-1 draw at Norwich City on August 24. The Blades look in fine shape to challenge for promotion once again and travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Friday night. A positive result would silence any doubts that might exist over Sheffield United’s credentials.

With nine games of the season gone, Grosvenor Sport’s latest supercomputer has made it’s predictions for how the campaign will play out with one club tipped to hit a century of points. Take a look...

Predicted points - 40

1. 24th: Cardiff City

Predicted points - 40 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 44

2. 23rd: Portsmouth

Predicted points - 44 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 48

3. 22nd: Derby County

Predicted points - 48 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 48

4. 21st: Millwall

Predicted points - 48 | Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedPortsmouthNorwich CityChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice