Sheffield United have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Championship campaign and remain the only side in the division yet to lose after nine games. The Blades have picked up the most points as well, but sit second behind Sunderland on goal difference after starting the season with a two-point deduction.

They have won five of their last six games, with a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth the only time they have dropped points since September. They have also not conceded a Championship goal since a 1-1 draw at Norwich City on August 24. The Blades look in fine shape to challenge for promotion once again and travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Friday night. A positive result would silence any doubts that might exist over Sheffield United’s credentials.