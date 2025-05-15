Sheffield United v Sunderland play-off final kick-off time delay escalates as fans remain in dark

The English Football League have been accused of “lacking empathy ... and care” for football fans as Sheffield United and Sunderland supporters’ wait to discover the kick-off time for their play-off final clash next Saturday goes on. Tickets went on sale for Blades fans yesterday, with the time of the game still unknown.

The EFL said earlier this week that they remained in discussions with relevant stakeholders about the timing of a game which was confirmed for May 24 back in February. Sunderland booked their place in the final on Tuesday night, with United’s final place confirmed the previous evening after a comprehensive aggregate victory over Bristol City.

But with the game just over a week away the crucial kick-off time is still to be decided, with fans of both sides eager to book trains and hotels or sort other logistical arrangements such as coach departure times. As we reported earlier this week, the last two trains from London on the evening of the final have sold out, with the current latest option for United fans to get back to Sheffield the 8.03 service - which currently has only six first-class seats remaining, at £106.40 each.

The understanding is that more train services could be implemented as and when the start time of the game has been confirmed but the ongoing delay is doing nothing to dispel the feeling that supporters are way down the pecking order when it comes to “stakeholders.” As Blades chief Chris Wilder reminded after the semi-final win, there’s no game without the fans.

United’s fan advisory board have escalated the issue to the Football Supporters Association, in a bid to avoid a repeat in future years. “Importantly it won't alter things for this game,” the group said, “but the lack of empathy, understanding, compassion, communication and care of fans needs addressing. This level of service would be totally unacceptable in any other industry!”

Blades fan Rob Linley posted online: “It’s a NO from me... 12pm, 3pm or 5:30pm all have considerations re: travel/hotel …. Fans last to be considered….. I’ve done seven of the previous play offs and the 6 semis …. Sitting this one out.”

Marcus Robson added: ”Unfortunately the fans are taken for granted. And we will be the last to know. Football in this country is at an all time low. And they don’t deserve the only thing that makes it good……the fans,” while Sophie Taylor wrote: “I can’t think of any other event/industry where tickets can be sold with no time. It’s surprising it is even allowed. Obviously bought them...”

We understand that the EFL hope to confirm the final detail before the weekend - this weekend, that is, not the one of the game - with an announcement possible today [Thursday]. A spokesperson from the FSA told The Star today: "The EFL announced the play-off dates months ago but this is incomplete information without knowing kick-off times.

“Supporters, particularly those travelling from further afield, need more detail in order to book trains or, if necessary, hotel rooms. Whether the delay is caused by the EFL, broadcasters, police or the local authorities, it's supporters who are left hanging on."

The EFL have been approached for comment.