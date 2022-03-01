But as they prepare for Friday’s crucial encounter against Nottingham Forest, which has the power to shape both clubs’ seasons, two more players have been shoehorned into the conversation.

And their identities, assistant manager Stuart McCall admitted ahead of the meeting with Steve Cooper’s side, might come as a surprise.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously there’s those two lads, with what they can do carrying the ball,” McCall told The Star. “Everyone has got their own strengths, things that they bring to the table. But for me, I’d put Ollie Norwood and John Fleck in there too - definitely. Because of their passing ability and range, which is an art in itself.”

“Maybe you won’t see either of them dribble past someone else,” he added. “But creativity comes in lots of different forms doesn’t it. It can also be a pass.”

A midfielder in his own playing days, representing teams including Rangers, Everton and United and winning 40 caps for Scotland, it should come as no surprise to hear McCall praise Norwood and Fleck. The latter, who progressed through Ibrox’s youth system before the Glaswegian’s well-documented financial implosion forced his departure, was always bound to become something of a personal project for the 57-year-old.

Sheffield United assistant Stuart McCall (left) has lauded the creative talents of some often overlooked players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But others, and not just Norwood or Fleck, have piqued McCall’s interest too.

“Rhys, he’s been getting better with every single game he plays,” McCall said, referring to defender Rhys Norrington-Davies. “He’s in the right positions, he’s getting forward.”

Rhys Norrington Davies of Sheffield United in action at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage