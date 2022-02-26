Millwall v Sheffield United: Story of the game as Blades' unbeaten run ends at The Den
Sheffield United suffered a rare defeat in their promotion push as they lost 1-0 to Millwall at The Den.
United pulled off another impressive result in midweek when they beat play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers in injury time, but Millwall halted their momentum to register their fourth straight victory.
Millwall v Sheffield United
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:38
PH on Millwall ‘battling more'
They didn’t battle more but that’s their style and game, so if you’re going to come and compete with them at that you’re making them favourites. Give credit to them. They got the goal and then defended very well. We did lots of things right but the things about us and imposing ourselves on teams, we didn’t get things right.
PH continued
I still want to win those games. That was the message there in the dressing room, the tone with the players was important. We need to use it as a reminder. If we look where we were and where we are now, everyone would have snapped your hands off and we understand what got us there. Today is a reminder that you have to be at it every game in this league. we played good teams who cause their own problems. Today we came unstuck.
PH’s reaction
They make it tough but if I go through the pattern of the game, we could have been better first half and been quicker and sharper. We wanted more energy. We started the second half well and mess up on a corner, they had four or five set plays in a row which kills the momentum until they scored. They defended well and that’s when we started passing it quicker and slicker, but they defended their box well. When it was there for us to create, we didn’t.
full time
and the Blades’ unbeaten run comes to an end in the capital thanks to Jake Cooper’s header in the second half - United didn’t offer enough to win it and although they improved after Gibbs-White and Berge both came off the bench, it still wasn’t enough to bring anything back from London. Stay with us for a full report, ratings and reaction from both camps when we have it
FOUR minutes added on
Gibbs-White breaks clear
and tries to push it round his man before going down - no foul given and no free-kick/booking for diving either, but you have to wonder why he would choose to go down there after going round his man and going clear on goal? He’s probably making that very point to the ref as they have a heated chat down there in front of us
Chance for the Blades
as Berge puts MGW clear with a through-ball, but it’s a little too heavy and the Wolves loanee has to stretch to try and finish, Bialkowski does well to come out and block it and takes a knock for his troubles
Blades knocking on the
door a little bit more here, enjoying more possession with three in the midfield and working it from side to side better than we’ve seen all game - it’s still not getting them too many attempts on the Millwall goal though
Good cross from the right
is just over McBurnie’s head and then rolls under the feet of Sharp in the area - looking like one of those games for United, this
Sander comes on
to replace Kyron Gordon, an obvious change of shape for the Blades - probably a 4-3-1-2 sort of formation