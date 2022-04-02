Stoke City v Sheffield United confirmed teams: Daniel Jebbison IN, No Billy Sharp, Filip Uremović involved
Sheffield United have made four changes to their starting XI for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Stoke City.
George Baldock, John Fleck and Ben Davies return from injury, while Daniel Jebbison starts up front in place of the injured Billy Sharp.
New signing Filip Uremović is on the bench while Oli McBurnie misses out with a thigh strain.
Stoke: Bonham, Allen, Vrancic, Tymon, Thompson, Wilmot, Brown, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Wright-Phillips, Maja.
Subs: Bursik, Chester, Clucas, Fletcher, Campbell, Forrester, Sawyers.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Fleck, Berge, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, B. Davies, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.
Subs: A. Davies, Stevens, Osborn, Uremovic, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Osula.