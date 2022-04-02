Stoke City v Sheffield United confirmed teams: Daniel Jebbison IN, No Billy Sharp, Filip Uremović involved

Sheffield United have made four changes to their starting XI for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Stoke City.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:21 pm

George Baldock, John Fleck and Ben Davies return from injury, while Daniel Jebbison starts up front in place of the injured Billy Sharp.

New signing Filip Uremović is on the bench while Oli McBurnie misses out with a thigh strain.

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog HERE.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stoke: Bonham, Allen, Vrancic, Tymon, Thompson, Wilmot, Brown, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Wright-Phillips, Maja.

Subs: Bursik, Chester, Clucas, Fletcher, Campbell, Forrester, Sawyers.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Fleck, Berge, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, B. Davies, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.

Subs: A. Davies, Stevens, Osborn, Uremovic, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Osula.

Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington Davies, Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison are all starting at Stoke: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Stoke CityBilly SharpGeorge BaldockBen Davies