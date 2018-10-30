Steel City Remembers: Sheffield United and Wednesday announce plans to honour war dead at first city derby of season

The Steel City’s football clubs will unite to remember our war heroes when Sheffield United and Wednesday face off in the first derby of the season next Friday.

A joint statement from both the Blades and Owls ahead of the derby, which kicks off at 7.45pm, read: “The captain of both teams will lay a wreath at both ends of the field, whilst a wreath will be laid in the centre circle by a member of the Army, Royal Navy, Marines and Air Force prior to kick-off.

“The Last Post will be played by bugler Glyn Beyington and this will be followed by a period of silence.

“A falling poppies image will be display on the big screen with ‘Sheffield Remembers’ during the period of silence.”

The Armistice, signalling the end of World War One, was signed on November 11, 1918 and so this year marks the centenary of that historic date.

Sheffield Remembers

“One century on, England’s four football bodies will be part of the nationwide commemorations, with support from Premier League clubs, EFL clubs and the English national teams paying tribute through a variety of activities,” the statement added.

“Remembrance Sunday coincides with the Armistice Centenary, and a range of Football Remembers activity will take place over the weekends leading up to 11 November to mark the efforts of servicemen and women, past and present.

“Bespoke commemorative coins from the Royal British Legion will be used for the coin toss at every Premier League, EFL and FA Cup match to pay tribute and say thank you to all those involved in the First World War.”

Wednesday’s home game against Norwich on Saturday is their designated remembrance fixture, and guests from the British Legion have been invited to Hillsborough.

A minute’s silence will be held before the game, to mark both remembrance weekend and the tragic events of last weekend when Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai owner of Leicester City, died when his helicopter crashed just metres from the Foxes’ stadium.