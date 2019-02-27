Steel City Derby: A trend emerges about who referees games between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

Peter Bankes, the only referee to issue more than 100 yellow cards in Championship competition so far this term, will take charge of next week's derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough.

Bankes' appointment, which was confirmed by the English Football League this morning, continues the policy of awarding the game to non-Select Group officials with Andy Madley, David Coote and Simon Hooper overseeing of the last three meetings between the clubs.

Mark Halsey was the last top-flight referee to officiate a game between United and Wednesday, at Hillsborough in 2012. That was also the last time no player from either side was cautioned during the match, with their contests since producing an average of 3.66 cautions per fixture.

Wednesday's Glenn Loovens, now of Sunderland, became the first player to be sent-off in a derby for a decade when he was booked twice during last season's goalless draw at Bramall Lane.

Bankes, who is based on Merseyside, has taken charge of United twice since August. His yellow card average during those fixtures, against Hull City and Rotherham, is below his seasonal figure of 4.3.

Bankes has refereed Wednesday three times during the same period, including both of their meetings against Middlesbrough.