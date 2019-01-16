'SPYGATE': Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa appears to confirm he also 'observed' Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as fall-out from Derby County 'spying' saga continues

Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds United boss, appeared to confirm that he ordered staff to 'observe' training sessions of both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as the fall-out from the 'Spygate' saga continues.

Bielsa, speaking at a hastily-arranged press conference with the media, discussed the furore following last week's revelations, dubbed 'Spygate' in the media, that he dispatched a member of staff to watch Derby County's training sessions ahead of Leeds' meeting with Frank Lampard's side last Friday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa (Getty)

"I observed all the rivals and we watched all the training sessions of the opponents before we played against them," Bielsa admitted.

"I’m going to make it easier for the investigation of the league [the EFL]. I’m going to give the information it needs and I assume the fact that my behaviour is heard from the most extreme position.

"In a few words I can tell you we observed all the rivals we played against and we watched all the training sessions of the opponents before we played against them.

"My goal is to make the investigation easier and I don’t think that something is going to make worse what they are looking for than what I’m saying right now.

"By doing that I assume the possible sanction of the authorities."

Bielsa's Leeds triumphed 1-0 at Bramall Lane on December 1, thanks to Pablo Hernandez's goal after a mistake from Dean Henderson, and drew 1-1 with Wednesday at Hillsborough earlier in the campaign.

"All the information I need to clarify, I gather it without watching the training session of the opponent, so why did I send someone to watch them? Just because I thought I wasn't violating the norm. I gathered information that I can obtain in another way," Bielsa added.

"We feel guilty if we don't work enough, [watching opponents train] allows us to have less anxiety and in my case I am stupid enough to allow this kind of behaviour."

Bielsa insisted his approach is "not illegal" but accepts he will have to "respect the sanctions" that may come as a consequence, from the EFL and/or the Football Association.

"I don't want to make it easier for me by attacking others," he added. "Regarding what I've done - it is not illegal. It's not specified, described or restrained.

"It's not seen as a good thing, but it is not a violation of the law. Although not illegal it's not necessarily the right thing to do.

"The wrong things you do are not done with bad intention or an intention to cheat. If you observe something without authorisation we call it spying. I'm going to try and explain I did not have bad intentions.

"I did not try to get an unfair sporting advantage. But I did it because it was not illegal or violating specific laws."