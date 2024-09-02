Sheffield United supporters were close to their raucous best on Sunday as they roared their side to a welcome 1-0 victory over Watford at Bramall Lane. The fans in attendance were rewarded with the Blades’ first home league win since last December, with Daniel Bachmann’s own goal deciding the contest in just the second minute.

“We did a lot of things right, in and out of possession,” said boss Chris Wilder. “I believe we controlled the game and out of possession where we had to fight, we did that. I thought we got the balance absolutely spot on and that set alight our supporters.”

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Blades fans in the stands cheering on their heroes ... can you spot anyone you recognise, or maybe even yourself?

