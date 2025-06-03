A season that had threatened to be a memorable one for Sheffield United had a heartbreaking ending as the Blades suffered more Wembley woe in the play-off final against Sunderland. United’s drought at the national stadium continued as a 2-1 Black Cats win sentenced them to another season in the second tier.

But the 2024/25 campaign still had so many highs ahead of its lowest low, including a derby double over the team from the other side of the city and some memorable away days, including two victories on the road at Bristol City.

So as we all get accustomed to life without any football in the summer, and the pain of Wembley begins to ease a little, we delved back into our archive to compile a bumper edition of our weekly fan gallery from the entire campaign. Scroll through the photos and see if you can spot someone you know, or maybe even yourself...

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery from season so far | Eleanor Freeman/SUFC Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery from season so far | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery from season so far | Sportimage Photo Sales