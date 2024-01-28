Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 29 brilliant supporter photos from Brighton cup defeat
Sheffield United's FA Cup dreams came to an end for another season as they lost 5-2 at home to Brighton yesterday.
The Blades fought back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2, before their fellow Premier League side took the game away from them in the second half - leaving boss Chris Wilder unhappy at the "self-inficted" nature of defeat, as well as at the performance of the referee.
As ever our photographers were on hand to capture snaps of Blades fans cheering on their side - can you spot yourself in our latest photo gallery, or someone you know?
