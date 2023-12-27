It wasn't the result most of them were looking for but over 31,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane for Boxing Day's clash between Sheffield United and Luton Town. It was the visitors who travelled home the happiest after their side's 3-2 victory breathed fresh life into their bid for Premier League survival.

Unitedites, meanwhile, were left wondering what could have been, especially after their side recovered from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 in the second half. Two own goals in a short space of time turned the game on its head again and left United with nothing to show for their efforts, ahead of this weekend's tough trip to Manchester City.