A long, long journey to Plymouth Argyle and back proved in vain for a sold-out Sheffield United supporter allocation as their side lost a third successive game to leave their automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread. The Blades looked on course for a much-needed win after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s opener before two goals in the last 10 minutes gave Plymouth a huge victory in their survival push.

For the Blades it was another seismic dent in their automatic promotion hopes, having slipped five points behind both Leeds United and Burnley with just four games of the regular season to go. The mood in the away end was one of frustration at full-time, with that emotion boiling over onto the pitch with a tunnel melee involving figures from both sides.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side, and some suffering the pain and anxiety of a promotion race - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

