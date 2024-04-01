It was a game of two halves at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United and Fulham shared the spoils from an entertaining 3-3 draw. A game that failed to set pulses racing in the first half sprung to life in the second, with six goals plus one disallowed and two late goals sealing a point for Fulham and dealing another blow to the Blades' survival hopes.

Unitedites were left fuming at the addition of 14 minutes of added time at the end of the game after two lengthy VAR checks, with their frustration compounded when Rodrigo Muniz's acrobatic bicycle kick in the 93rd minute dashed their hopes of a morale-boosting win. Over 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane and our cameras were on hand as ever to snap some of them - can you spot yourself, or anyone you know?