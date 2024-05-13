Their side may be sliding out of the Premier League, but Sheffield United’s travelling supporters are refusing to go quietly. Unitedites packed out the away end on Saturday for what will be their final visit to Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s visit to their shiny new stadium, with Abdoulaye Doucouré’s first-half header sentencing them to another defeat.

But there was no feeling of doom and gloom amongst the travelling Blades, with a lengthy first-half chant referencing what awaits them in the Championship next season - including Swansea and Blackburn away, and no VAR - and another defiant reception for the United players at full-time.

As ever our snappers were on hand to capture some brilliant photos of Blades fans cheering on their side - including one very familiar face, sporting a brilliant retro shirt, who many Unitedites may wish was still on the pitch rather than sitting amongst them ...

