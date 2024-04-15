It was another defeat on the road for Sheffield United at Brentford on Saturday but as ever their loyal supporters followed them in numbers to west London and showed their defiance with a post-match standing ovation for their players’ ongoing efforts in the Premier League survival scrap.

There was barely a fag paper between the sides until Oliver Arblaster unfortunately deflected a cross past his own goalkeeper for 1-0 before Fred Onyeka added a second in injury time as United committed numbers forward in search of an equaliser. Unitedites were in fine voice all afternoon, even showing their defiance as Brentford fans celebrated their first goal, and afterwards there was a lengthy applause for Chris Wilder’s men despite another nail being placed in their relegation coffin.

“The fans are still with us,” said Ben Osborn post-match. “They were amazing today and have been class at home for the last few games. We’ve just got to do it for them and for ourselves in the next few games. Everyone’s working as hard as they can, putting everything in. The quality hasn’t been there at times, we do need to be better on the ball. But the fans staying at the end and giving us that reception, spending lots of money to be down here, it does mean a lot. The lads are so grateful for them.”