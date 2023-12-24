News you can trust since 1887
Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our 31 random photos of Blades from the archive

As Sheffield United fans settle down and enjoy a mince pie and glass of sherry over Christmas, thoughts of their huge Premier League clash at home to Boxing Day won't be too far from their minds.
By Danny Hall
Published 24th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

To get you back in the mood after Friday’s trip to Aston Villa, we had a look through our archives to bring you 17 random photos of Blades fans from recent years up and down the country,

Maybe you are amongst them, having been captured by our cameras, or can you spot anyone you know? Let us know on our usual social media channels, including Facebook and our dedicated Blades Twitter account.

Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after their side were promoted to the Premier League

1. Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse

Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after their side were promoted to the Premier League Photo: Steve Ellis Photography

Blades fans with Captain Blade

2. Aye aye, captain

Blades fans with Captain Blade Photo: Harry Marshall

Sheffield United fans

3. All smiles at the Lane

Sheffield United fans Photo: Harry Marshall

Luton Town vs Sheffield United, 22/4/06.

4. Celebration time

Luton Town vs Sheffield United, 22/4/06. Photo: Steve Parkin

