Chris Wilder hailed Sheffield United's "great" supporters for sticking with their side during another difficult afternoon at home to Brighton on Saturday. The Seagulls scored five goals at Bramall Lane for the second time in the space of three weeks as United endured their latest heavy defeat in what is rapidly shaping up to be a season to forget.

On the eve of the game Wilder sent a message to Unitedites, asking them to understand the approach his side planned to take against one of the best technical sides in the Premier League, but their gameplan went out the window when Mason Holgate was sent off after 12 minutes and things only unravelled from there as United conceded five at home for the third match in a row.

"It’s a tough gig, we all understand that. I've got to say, I thought the supporters were great today," Wilder said. "I understood their reaction against Villa, going 4-0 down after 30 or 35 minutes, and I thought they were with us today, right the way through. I asked them before the game to understand how we'd approach it and to stay with us, and they did. And that was with 11 men, so obviously it was going to be double difficult with 10."