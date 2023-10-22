Sheffield United’s wait for a first Premier League victory of the season was extended on Saturday night as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Bramall Lane.

Scott McTominay put the visitors 1-0 up but the Blades responded well and levelled matters from the penalty spot via Oli McBurnie. However, Diogo Dalot scored from range with 13 minutes remaining to condemn the Blades to another defeat. The result leaves Paul Heckingbottom’s side bottom of the table with one point from nine games.

There were 31,543 fans present at the game as the Blades supporters continue to show up for their team despite a tough start to life back in the Premier League. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our 19 photos from the stands and on the pitch?

