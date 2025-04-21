Sheffield United are looking to at least delay Burnley’s promotion party this evening at Turf Moor - and keep their own slim automatic promotion hopes alive in the process. The Blades are five points behind the Clarets with three games to go, including this one.

Even a United victory in Lancashire would still keep Burnley’s destiny in their own hands but the Blades can pile on the pressure if they inflict their rivals’ first home defeat of the season. Earlier in the day Leeds United battered Stoke at home to virtually cement their own Premier League place, and Burnley will join them with a win over the Blades here.

Ahead of the game our photographer captured 17 great photos of Blades fans who had travelled over the Pennines to support their side - can you spot anyone you recognise?

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | Sportimage Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | Sportimage Photo Sales