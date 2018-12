hghj

The player was at Bramall Lane from 2005–2009, scoring after 93 seconds on his debut in a 4–0 away win over Leeds United.

He then had spells at Portsmouth Leeds and Doncaster Rovers.

Other birthdays: Ched Evans (1988) Joe Wildsmith (1995.) Tomorrow: John Brayford (1987.)

He announced his retirement in July 2016